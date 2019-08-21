Watsonville runaway teen found in Imperial County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - UPDATE 8/21/2019 2:30 p.m. A Watsonville teen who police say ran away from a group home was found by deputies in Imperial County.

15-year-old David Bordeaux was found safe there on Tuesday. Because he is a minor, police are not releasing details about the case.

Bordeaux had been missing since mid-July and has a history of running away from the group home,

PREVIOUS STORY: Watsonville Police Officers are searching for a runaway teen and asking the community for help.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state have been alerted, including those in the Fresno area where the teen’s family lives.

If you have any information about the teen's whereabouts, you are asked to call 831-471-1151.