News

Watsonville runaway teen found in Imperial County

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 06:54 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 02:36 PM PDT

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - UPDATE 8/21/2019 2:30 p.m. A Watsonville teen who police say ran away from a group home was found by deputies in Imperial County.

15-year-old David Bordeaux was found safe there on Tuesday. Because he is a minor, police are not releasing details about the case.

Bordeaux had been missing since mid-July and has a history of running away from the group home,

 

PREVIOUS STORY: Watsonville Police Officers are searching for a runaway teen and asking the community for help.

Fifteen-year-old David Bordeaux ran away from a Watsonville group home and no one has heard or seen from him since mid-July. Police say Bordeaux has a history of running away from the group home but usually returns within a week or so.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state have been alerted, including those in the Fresno area where the teen’s family lives.

If you have any information about the teen's whereabouts, you are asked to call 831-471-1151.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

Teddy Roosevelt goes for a historic ride, tennis player Althea Gibson breaks racial barriers, The Supremes hit No. 1 for the first time, and Nolan Ryan notches his 5,000 career strikeout, all on this day.

Read More »
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

Look at the numbers behind school violence and bullying in America.

Read More »
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

Lincoln and Douglas square off for the first time, Oldsmobile begins production, Hawaii becomes a state, and The Mona Lisa and the Mars Observer go missing, all on this day.

Read More »
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

If the thought of boarding your beloved canine or feline while you're traveling makes you uneasy, consider taking your pet along for the ride. Here's a list of the most pet-friendly cities for travelers.

Read More »