What's that life-size statue turning heads in Watsonville?

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 02:01 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 07:39 PM PDT

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - If you’ve driven down Walker Street in Watsonville, you’ve likely noticed the life-size bronze statue of a Minotaur perched on top of a storage unit.

The owner of the business on Walker street purchased the piece of art from the United Kingdom and wanted to place it somewhere it could be noticed and appreciated. He bolted the several hundred pound statue on top of one of his storage units Tuesday night. Since then, people have stopped by to take pictures or simply took a double-take.

“It's really not in a place you’d expect a piece of art,” Brett Reed said.

It has the head of a bull and the body of a human (leaving nothing to the imagination), which has caused some backlash.

Thursday afternoon, a person drove by and told the owner of the sculpture it was inappropriate and shouldn't be up where kids can see it. However, most people saw it for what the avid art collector intended: art.

“I just had to see it," Frank Aviln said. "I don’t know, it's cool. There ain't nothing wrong with it. Michelangelo is naked. In a lot of those frescos dudes are nude.”

“It's not in a lewd act or anything like that,” Reed said.

The owner of the sculpture plans on keeping the Minotaur up.

