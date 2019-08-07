News

Wind-driven grass fire prompts evacuations in Bay Area community

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 01:51 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 02:00 PM PDT

OAKLEY, Calif, (AP) - Fire officials in the San Francisco Bay Area say a grass fire is threatening several homes, and they have ordered evacuations.

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Aubert says the fire in unincorporated Oakley is being driven by wind and that all of its fire engines are fighting the blaze in the community 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

He says residents of about 50 homes have been ordered to leave.

Aubert says the fire has destroyed two outbuildings and that additional fire engines and crews are on their way.

Television images show a structure burned to the ground as the blaze burns through empty, dry fields.

The fire is burning near several greenhouses and homes.

