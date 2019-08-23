News

Woman allegedly asks shelter to euthanize dog, slams it into trunk

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 03:14 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 03:14 PM PDT

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman is facing animal abuse charges after she allegedly locked a dog in the trunk of her car. Deputies said Sara Perry was arrested by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

Investigators said Perry took the dog to a local animal shelter to surrender it.

When workers told her the shelter was full, they said she asked if they would euthanize the dog and became angry when she was told the shelter does not euthanize pets just because they are unwanted.

The Sheriff's Office said she was seen on camera after that pulling the dog and putting it into her truck. A shelter employee took a picture of Perry's license plate and called law enforcement.

Investigators said when they reviewed the video, they saw that Perry had also taken the dog out of the trunk when she arrived at the shelter.

Animal services recovered the dog, and it is being treated at a county pet care center.

The Sheriff's Office said the dog was emaciated and unhealthy.

