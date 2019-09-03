News

World Surf League cancels Titans of Mavericks competition indefinitely

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 02:35 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 02:35 PM PDT

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The World Surf League announced that the Titans of Mavericks surf competition is canceled indefinitely, according to KPIX San Francisco.

KPIX reports that the league cited two reasons for the cancellation. They said it was due to logistical challenges and the inability to run the event the last two seasons.

The World Surf League's senior vice president of tours and competition said in an interview, "The unfortunate part is that we won't be running a competition at Mavericks and that's obviously super hard. But we want to create a better world for Big Wave surfing."

The event was held off the coast of Half Moon Bay in 2016, 2014 and 2013, but it was canceled in 2018, 2017, 2012 and 2011.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Moment of silence held at Christmas Hill Park reopening

Moment of silence held at Christmas Hill Park reopening

A moment of silence was held at the reopening of Christmas Hill Park to show respect for the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

Read More »
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

The American Revolutionary War ends, baseball Hall of Famer Ty Cobb collects his last hit, the Allies declare war on Germany during World War II, and a U.S. Supreme Court chief justice dies, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

London burns, Atlanta falls to Union forces, Teddy Roosevelt coins a phrase, and Japan surrenders to end World War II, all on this day.

Read More »
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

Google launched Gmail -- the world's most-used email service -- and it changed email as we know it.

Read More »