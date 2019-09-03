World Surf League cancels Titans of Mavericks competition indefinitely

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The World Surf League announced that the Titans of Mavericks surf competition is canceled indefinitely, according to KPIX San Francisco.

KPIX reports that the league cited two reasons for the cancellation. They said it was due to logistical challenges and the inability to run the event the last two seasons.

The World Surf League's senior vice president of tours and competition said in an interview, "The unfortunate part is that we won't be running a competition at Mavericks and that's obviously super hard. But we want to create a better world for Big Wave surfing."

The event was held off the coast of Half Moon Bay in 2016, 2014 and 2013, but it was canceled in 2018, 2017, 2012 and 2011.