News

WWII era explosive device found at Hollister airport dog park, detonated

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 08:38 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 08:38 AM PDT

HOLLISTER, Calif. - Hollister police said a military training ordinance was found at the airport dog park Thursday.

City staff found it while digging and repairing the park and started emergency safety protocols. Police, the San Benito County Sheriff's Office and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad all responded to the park.

It was not known if the device still had an explosive charge, so members of the bomb squad moved it to an open field further away from San Felipe Road and detonated it.

Police said it was a WWII era ordinance. The Hollister airport was a training base during WWII, so police said this has happened before. The city has used underground scanning devices to find any ordinances, and is taking steps to make sure the park is safe before it is opened to the public again.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

Finding the best place to raise a family may mean you have to pull up stakes and move. But what states are the best and worst for your family?

Read More »
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

Cleopatra commits suicide, the quagga goes extinct, South Africa is banned from the Olympics, the IBM PC goes on sale, Henry Fonda dies, and Major League Baseball players go on strike, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

The Green Bay Packers are founded, Babe Ruth becomes the first player to hit 500 home runs, Alcatraz opens as a federal prison, Los Angeles erupts in race riots, and a comedy legend takes his own life, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

Magellan sets sail, "Candid Camera" moves to TV, the "Son of Sam" is arrested, and Michael Phelps earns his first gold in Beijing, all on this day.

Read More »