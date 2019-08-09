WWII era explosive device found at Hollister airport dog park, detonated

Courtesy Hollister Police

HOLLISTER, Calif. - Hollister police said a military training ordinance was found at the airport dog park Thursday.

City staff found it while digging and repairing the park and started emergency safety protocols. Police, the San Benito County Sheriff's Office and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad all responded to the park.

It was not known if the device still had an explosive charge, so members of the bomb squad moved it to an open field further away from San Felipe Road and detonated it.

Police said it was a WWII era ordinance. The Hollister airport was a training base during WWII, so police said this has happened before. The city has used underground scanning devices to find any ordinances, and is taking steps to make sure the park is safe before it is opened to the public again.

