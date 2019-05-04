Weather Authority

Watching for Weekend Rain Chances

Updated: May 04, 2019 04:47 PM PDT

Your Friday May 3rd Evening Weather Forecast with Dann

The marine layer will deepen ahead of Sunday's weather system. Temperatures will cool, clouds will thicken, and onshore winds will increase. As the low pressure system moves through Sunday, we'll see a chance of showers. High pressure will try to nudge in from the west early next week, which will mean warmer, dryer weather, but it may lose out to another low by Thursday.


Rest of Saturday: Mostly sunny with low clouds returning this evening. Evening temps will be in the 50s to low 60s on the coast with 60s to 80s inland. Breezy at times. 

Overnight: Low clouds, patchy fog, and drizzle return overnight. Lows will be seasonable with mid 40s to low 50s on the coast and upper 30s to mid 40s inland.

Sunday: Drizzle for coastal areas in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers. Cooler and breezy with highs in the upper 50s to 60s.

Extended: Shower chances continue into early Monday morning before ending. Temperatures head back upward to more seasonal levels for Monday/Tuesday. Another weak system may bring some rain d chances by the end of the week.

The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 11th - 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak El Niño (El Niño Advisory)
(Spring) Forecast: Weak El Niño

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

This week's normal temperatures:


     --COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 48ºF  HIGH: 65ºF

     --INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 44ºF  HIGH: 75ºF

 

