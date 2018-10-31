Weather Authority

Warming up and fire concerns

By:

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 06:24 PM PDT

Your Weather in 60 Seconds with Dann 10 30 18

A strong ridge of high pressure will build in during the early portion of the week, forcing winds offshore and warming temperatures. With it will come increased fire danger as well, especially in the northern inland hills. The weather pattern won't move much through the end of the week, but small east-west adjustments of the ridge will likely ease offshore flow at times... notably on Friday/Saturday, when slightly cooler weather can be expected.

***RED FLAG WARNING***
... for the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County from 11PM tonight through 9AM Wednesday.

Gusty northwest winds and dry conditions will lead to high fire danger. Any fires that start could spread rapidly


Rest of Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Warmer, with coastal highs in the 60s to mid 70s with 70s to low 80s inland. 


Overnight: Mostly clear with a few high clouds passing through. Expect coastal lows in the mid to upper 40s with mid 30s to mid 40s inland. Gusty northerly winds continue over the hills; occasionally breezy on the exposed coast and for larger inland valleys.

Halloween (Wednesday): Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Breezy at times inland. Warm, with coastal highs in the upper 60s to low 80s; 70s to mid 80s inland.

Extended: A warm, dry air mass will remain in place Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s-80s for most areas. Some cooling expected on the immediate coast Friday as onshore winds strengthen... then further cooling expected into the weekend. However, highs should remain at or above normal. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday as a weak weather system passes by to the north.

The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 7th - 13th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.


El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral (El Niño Watch)
Forecast: Weak El Niño forecast this winter

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:


     --COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 48ºF  HIGH: 68ºF

     --INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 43ºF  HIGH: 74ºF

 

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Feuds between politicians, musicians
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Feuds between politicians, musicians

More than a few musical acts have been angered by a politician's unauthorized use of their music. Click through for more on that and other kerfuffles between politicians and musicians.

Read More »
Halloween candy we love, hate the most
FreeImages.com/Keith Syvinski

Halloween candy we love, hate the most

Take a look at the five most popular and five least popular Halloween candy treats, as compiled by online bulk candy store CandyStore.com.

Read More »
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

Orson Welles broadcasts "The War of the Worlds," buffalo wings are born, Ali and Foreman square off in the "Rumble in the Jungle," and Michael Jordan returns to the NBA, all on this day.

Read More »
Biggest political comebacks
spxChrome/iStock

Biggest political comebacks

Take a look at some big political comebacks from over the years.

Read More »