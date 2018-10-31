Warming up and fire concerns

Your Weather in 60 Seconds with Dann 10 30 18

A strong ridge of high pressure will build in during the early portion of the week, forcing winds offshore and warming temperatures. With it will come increased fire danger as well, especially in the northern inland hills. The weather pattern won't move much through the end of the week, but small east-west adjustments of the ridge will likely ease offshore flow at times... notably on Friday/Saturday, when slightly cooler weather can be expected.



***RED FLAG WARNING***

... for the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County from 11PM tonight through 9AM Wednesday.



Gusty northwest winds and dry conditions will lead to high fire danger. Any fires that start could spread rapidly





Rest of Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Warmer, with coastal highs in the 60s to mid 70s with 70s to low 80s inland.



Overnight: Mostly clear with a few high clouds passing through. Expect coastal lows in the mid to upper 40s with mid 30s to mid 40s inland. Gusty northerly winds continue over the hills; occasionally breezy on the exposed coast and for larger inland valleys.



Halloween (Wednesday): Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Breezy at times inland. Warm, with coastal highs in the upper 60s to low 80s; 70s to mid 80s inland.

Extended: A warm, dry air mass will remain in place Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s-80s for most areas. Some cooling expected on the immediate coast Friday as onshore winds strengthen... then further cooling expected into the weekend. However, highs should remain at or above normal. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday as a weak weather system passes by to the north.



The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 7th - 13th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral (El Niño Watch)

Forecast: Weak El Niño forecast this winter



This week's normal temperatures:



--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF HIGH: 74ºF